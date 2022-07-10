EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several Rhode Island police departments are warning residents about a text message scam, where it appears someone is trying to sell police t-shirts.

Residents are reporting that they’re receiving text messages about police shirts for purchase, but the police departments say they have nothing to do with the shirts.

Rhode Island State Police tweeted a warning Sunday. Authorities are advising you not click the link associated with the message.

Newport, Coventry, and Johnston police are among the other local departments warning residents.

Multiple 12 News viewers have reported receiving similar messages this weekend from surrounding departments.