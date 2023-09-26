CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — Cumberland Police announced Tuesday that they have a suspect in custody following a homicide on Front Street over the weekend.

Officials said they will be holding a press briefing at 4 p.m. to reveal more information regarding the homicide, which took place on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, identified as 40-year-old Otis Diggs, was stabbed after an altercation. He was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.