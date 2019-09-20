PINPOINT TRAFFIC BLOG: Expect Delays on Braga Bridge Starting Monday

FALL RIVER, Mass., (WPRI) – Southeastern Massachusetts commuters, bridge work could soon slow your ride into work.

Starting Monday, September 23rd, the MassDOT will be conducting a routine inspection of the Braga Bridge.

The work will include the cleaning of drainage structures on the bridge carrying I-195 over the Taunton River.

Single-lane closures will be in place during the inspection process for approximately two weeks.

Drivers will notice the closure of the right travel lane on the bridge 24 hours a day. Construction crews will be working 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

If you are heading this way over the next couple of weeks you will want to allow for some extra time due to expected delays, reduce your speeds and as always use extra caution while traveling through a construction zone.

