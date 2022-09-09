LONDON, England (WPRI) — Ciara Blomberg arrived in London last weekend without knowing a moment branded in history was one week away: the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.

The Providence College student studying abroad for the semester is still getting acclimated to her new home as the news of the Queen’s death rocks the nation.

“Everyone looked at each other and we realized that this is a moment in history that we are never going to forget,” Blomberg said.

Blomberg went to Buckingham Palace to pay her respects to the Queen alongside thousands of others.

“Everyone was completely silent and I have never experienced anything like that in my life,” she said.

Even 24 hours later, as King Charles III assumes his new position, Blomberg said there is still a somber feeling consuming the air in London.

“I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect and love,” King Charles III said in his first address as monarch.

Twenty-six years before his ascension to the throne, then-Prince Charles visited Rhode Island nearly two decades to the day after Queen Elizabeth II’s visit. Lincoln Almond, who was governor at the time, greeted him at T.F. Green Airport.

Providence Journal articles from that time said Prince Charles was in Newport for a dinner benefitting the restoration of The Mary Rose, a 15th-century British warship.

The black-tie, invite-only affair happened at the New York Yacht Club in Newport. After a 20-minute speech, he was reportedly whisked away in a limousine for a flight back to England.