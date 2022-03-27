CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Cranston are investigating a rollover crash that happened on Broad St. around 8 p.m. Sunday.

12 News spoke with the owner of two parked vehicles damaged as a result of the crash. He tells us he was in his shop nearby when the crash occurred.

“I was literally in there for five minutes. I just arrived at my shop to pick up a box of stuff, and I hear a bang,” Samuel Orellana said. “It’s just like a movie I was holding the box and I was like ‘no,'”

12 News has reached out to police for more information, but have not yet heard back.