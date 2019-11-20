Live Now
Outage affecting license services at Rhode Island DMV

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles is unable to conduct license transactions for the time being due to a service disruption involving one of its vendors.

Early Wednesday afternoon, the DMV said: “The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA), which acts as a national clearinghouse for licensing data, has informed the division that it is experiencing a communications system issue affecting its clients.”

No other DMV services are affected by the outage.

The AAMVA is working to resolve the problem and the DMV said it would issue an update once service is restored.

