Woonsocket police investigating possible assault, kidnapping

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket police are looking for a car involved in a possible assault and kidnapping.

Officers received a call around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday from someone claiming to have observed an assault and possible kidnapping near Elm Street and Chalapa Avenue.

The eyewitness told police that one man approached two other men standing on the sidewalk. The two men then assaulted the man who approached them and all three left the scene in a white Sedan.

Police say the witness couldn’t tell if the third person was forced into the car, or went willingly.

The car sped off from the scene, and the witness drove after them.

At some point, the witness came across a police officer patrolling near Landmark Medical Center and reported the incident.

Police say they did not get other calls about the incident and are working to find possible surveillance video to aid in the investigation.

Woonsocket police informed area departments to be on the look out for an older model, white Sedan. They did not have a license plate.

All three individuals involved are described as adult, white males.