WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway following a police chase in Woonsocket late Sunday night.

A 12 News viewer captured the moment several police cruisers were speeding down Robinson Street around 11 p.m.

A short time later a crash was heard in the distance and officers were ordering someone to get on the ground.

Witnesses say one person was taken from the scene by ambulance.

No word on what led to the chase or what charges the suspect may be facing.