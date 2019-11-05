Woonsocket man found guilty in fatal road rage crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A jury has convicted a Woonsocket man whose road rage caused a fatal chain-reaction crash two years ago, the R.I. Attorney General’s Office announced Tuesday.

Jurors found Mitchell Savard, 43, guilty of two counts of reckless driving—one for death resulting and one for serious injury resulting—for the crash on I-295 in Johnston on March 30, 2017.

Prosecutors said Savard cut in front of a tow truck then slammed on his brakes when the tow truck driver honked his horn. The tow truck driver was forced to stop suddenly and a box truck driven by Erik Salazar crashed into the back of the tow truck as a result. Salazar, 22, was killed and his passenger was seriously injured.

The Attorney General’s Office said Savard’s sentencing will be set at a later date and until then, he’ll remain at the ACI.