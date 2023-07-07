JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cranston man suspected of killing his wife appeared in court Friday, along with his father.

William Bailey, 37, was arraigned on a charge of first-degree domestic murder, while William Link, 58, was arraigned on a charge of misprision of a felony.

Bailey is accused of murdering 35-year-old Sara Unkuri inside his father’s Johnston home back in January 2022. It’s believed Link knew his son had killed Unkuri, but didn’t report it.

Johnston Police Chief Mark Vieira told 12 News Unkuri’s death wasn’t deemed a homicide until a recent grand jury indictment.

Police previously said the investigation revealed Bailey had violated a no-contact order the day before her body was found.

The exact cause of her death has not been made public.

Bail was set for Link, but Bailey was held without bail.