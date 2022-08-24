SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Cumberland woman died Sunday following a single-car crash in Smithfield, according to police.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. in the area of Douglas Pike and Cavalry Drive.

Police say Kathleen Morrissey, 55, was driving on Douglas Pike when she crossed into the oncoming lane, left the roadway and hit a detached garage and stone wall, causing her to be thrown from the vehicle.

Morrissey was pronounced dead at the scene. She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, police added.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.