NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A 71-year-old woman died Tuesday after she was hit by a snow plow in North Providence.

Police tell 12 News they were called to Maple Gardens apartments on McGuire Road just after 1 p.m. Tuesday and arrived to find the victim suffering from serious injuries.

The woman, identified as Maria Vega-Rivera, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Vega-Rivera was struck by the plow while it was backing up, according to police. The truck was being driven by 30-year-old Lloyd Card, who was contracted by the apartment complex for snow removal.

Police said the vehicle was unregistered and Card was driving with a suspended license. He was issued several motor vehicle violations.

Investigators are now reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses, and police said more charges could be filed against Card.

