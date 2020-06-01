Woman, 18, charged with DUI in Smithfield crash

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old woman was charged with DUI following a rollover crash in Smithfield early Saturday morning, according to the Smithfield Police Department.

Police said the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Officers who responded to the scene found the car on its roof. The driver, Haleigh Ferreira, was arrested for driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury and reckless driving.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, however, police said one of her three passengers, a 17-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for treatment. Her other two passengers, both 16-year-old boys, were uninjured.

Ferreira was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Smithfield Police Department at (401) 231-2500.