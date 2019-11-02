Wiffleball tournament held to benefit Smithfield boy

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The community bundled up and laced up their sneakers Saturday morning for a wiffleball tournament to help a Smithfield boy battling cancer.

Eyewitness News first introduced you to Noah Antunes, 10, back in October when he received a big welcome home after a two-week stay at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

That’s where he had been undergoing chemotherapy for Burkitt Lymphoma, a form of Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma.

The Smithfield Fire Department escorted Noah and family with a line of fire trucks, and Noah rode in the engine at the front of the line.

Noah Strong! Noah Antunes is battling Burkitt Lymphoma, a form of Non Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Noah continues to undergo treatment and remains upbeat. Saturday’s tournament was held to help offset the cost of his medical care.

“It’s just shocking, what the community has done for me. All the support that they’ve given me and just making me feel better and making me smile. That’s all I wanted,” Noah said.

Noah still has about five months of treatment to go and we’re wishing him a speedy recovery.