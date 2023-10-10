JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after dozens of white supremacist flyers were found dispersed throughout neighborhoods in Johnston Monday morning.

The recruitment flyers were found in plastic sandwich bags filled with rocks and were left on residents’ yards and in their driveways. The flyers appear to belong to the Nationalist Social Club 131, a neo-Nazi group that focuses its recruitment efforts solely on New England.

Police tell 12 News officers have collected roughly 75 flyers so far. The flyer were found on Greenville Avenue, Green Valley Drive and Brenda Drive.

12 News spoke with a man who lives on Golini Drive who also found a flyer.

“I just thought it was classless and tasteless,” he said.

Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. described the flyers as “abhorrent.”

This is not the first time white supremacist flyers have been found in Rhode Island. Similar flyers cropped up in East Providence, Cranston and Bristol last year, as well as in North Kingstown and Providence back in January.

The Anti-Defamation League has received an increase in reports of antisemitic propaganda following the unprecedented and unexpected attack by Hamas in Israel.

“What was experienced in Rhode Island has been replicated throughout the country in an effort to intimidate and cultivate hate,” the Anti-Defamation League wrote in a statement. “We call on all communities, especially those targeted by this hateful propaganda, to speak louder than that hate and show that hate has no home in Rhode Island.”

Investigators are urging residents to review their home surveillance systems and report anything suspicious to the Johnston Police Department by calling (401) 231-4210.