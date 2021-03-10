‘Where now, brown cow?’: Johnston police report sighting of missing steer

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A large steer that’s been on the loose for more than a month was spotted Tuesday night, according to the Johnston Police Department.

The sighting was around 10 p.m. in the area of Greenville Avenue.

“Though it appears in this picture that it backs the blue, the escaped Johnston cow is still on the lam. Where now, brown cow?” Johnston police wrote on Facebook.

Police said even though the steer is out of its element, it appears to be healthy and well-fed.

In early February, the steer was on its way to a slaughterhouse when it somehow got free, according to Providence police.

Anyone who sees the steer is urged to stay clear and report it to Johnston police or the R.I. Department of Environmental Management. Police stressed that you should not attempt to capture, harass or disturb the animal.

“We cannot actively chase the cow, and our goal is to keep it contained to wooded areas where, hopefully, it remains unharmed,” the Facebook post read. “Please leave the capture to professionals.”

