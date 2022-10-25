A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick man was found guilty of injuring two people in a drive-by shooting two years ago, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Matthew Peckham, 41, was convicted by a jury last week on numerous charges, including three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and committing a drive-by shooting.

Prosecutors said in September 2020, Peckham and two other suspects opened fire on three people near Fatima Hospital from an SUV.

Two of the three victims were wounded, according to prosecutors.

Peckham and Skyler Poznanski were taken into custody the next day in Somerset, while Tyler Smith was apprehended in Woonsocket several days later.

“Fortunately, in this case, no one was killed because of the defendant’s outrageous conduct, but the outcome could have easily been otherwise,” Neronha said. “In any event, as with his cohorts, off to state prison for him, to serve a long sentence derived from his own stupidity and recklessness.”

Poznanski was convicted for his role in the drive-by shooting over the summer and sentenced to 30 years, with 15 to serve, in prison.

Smith was also convicted in the drive-by shooting and sentenced to 10 years behind bears. Both men, according to Neronha, implicated Peckham and testified for the state during his trial.

Peckham will be sentenced at a later date.