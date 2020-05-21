Weekly car show begins its season under new guidelines

NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A group of car enthusiasts aren’t letting the coronavirus pandemic stop them from hosting their weekly car shows.

The first official cruise night of the season at Frederickson Farm went on as planned Wednesday, though drivers had to follow a new set of guidelines.

Organizer Bruce Palmer tells Eyewitness News that all of the classic cars were spaced 8 feet apart and participants had their temperatures checked upon arrival. Drivers were also required to wear face coverings throughout the duration of the event.

“We said, ‘We believe we can do this – have a good time and still stay within the rules’ and I think we’re doing it,” Palmer said.

Approximately 20 classic cars pulled into the lot Wednesday evening for the two-hour event.

Ken Miller brought his 67 Camaro to cruise night. He said he not only feels good about participating, but he also feels safe.

“They’ve got us spaced far enough apart, wearing our masks and we’ll do the social distancing thing and still have a good time,” he said.

Palmer said cruise night takes place every Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. He said he hopes that once Phase 2 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s plan to reopen the state’s economy begins, he can allow more car enthusiasts to join in.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines