Fugitive steer captured in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The tour of Johnston is over for the town’s biggest celebrity since DJ Pauly D.

The large steer that’s been on the loose since early February has been captured without injury, according to Johnston police.

Chief Joseph Razza said its owner, Ledyard Lewis, came to Johnston early Friday morning and wrangled the bovine on Pine Hill Avenue.

The steer was then taken by Lewis back to his farm in Connecticut.

On Feb. 5, Providence police said the steer was on its way to a local slaughterhouse when it escaped. The steer was on the run for weeks until it was spotted on March 10 in the area of Greenville Avenue.

