LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) – Dive teams have recovered the body of a missing kayaker following an intense water search at Lincoln Woods State Park Beach late Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says the search began just after 3 p.m. Two witnesses said they saw a kayak overturn and the person in it never resurfaced.

Dive team members from multiple fire departments were deployed to the area. The body was located after searching for nearly two hours.

DEM says the victim is believed to be in his forties. His identity has not been released pending family notification.

BREAKING: DEM tells me a search is underway at Lincoln Woods State Park for a missing kayaker.



Divers, fire and police on scene. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Fv7vzo1h9B — Adriana Rozas Rivera (@AdrianaRozas) July 23, 2022

We’ll continue to update this breaking news story both online and on-the-air.