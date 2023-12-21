JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — First responders were busy Thursday shuttling trapped Johnston residents back and forth over floodwaters left behind by an intense storm earlier this week.

Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. tells 12 News that residents living in six houses along Belfield Drive have been stuck since at least Tuesday, when the nearby Pocasset River overflowed its banks.

Belfield Drive, which is situated along the Pocasset River, was rendered impassable due to the flooding. That’s why the town is making sure residents can get in and out of the neighborhood safely when necessary.

12 News got a first-hand look at the journey through the floodwaters in the Humvee Thursday afternoon.

Belfield Drive has been plagued by persistent flooding for years.

Allen Campbell, who’s lived on Belfield Drive with his mother for more than a decade, tells 12 News the neighborhood was underwater during the historic 2010 floods.

“We were told it was a 100-year flood and that it wouldn’t happen again,” Campbell recalled. “Then it did in 2018.”

Nearly eight years later, another storm sent water rushing over the Pocasset River’s banks and into the roadway. The floodwaters trapped residents in their neighborhood for days until it finally receded.

Engineers initially believed a clogged culvert was to blame for the flooding. Campbell said the installation of a brand new culvert two years ago was supposed to prevent the neighborhood from flooding in the future.

“We were under the assumption that it was over,” Campbell said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a local disaster declaration for the neighborhood following the 2018 flooding.

Engineers with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service determined that several houses would need to be torn down so the land abutting the river could be turned into a floodplain.

But the riverfront homes in question were occupied, which made it difficult for significant improvements to be made.

Through the disaster declaration, residents could agree to voluntarily move and be paid by the federal government to do so.

Campbell said their neighbors accepted the buyout and left, but he and his mother refused to abandon their home at the time.

“It’s well within their rights to refuse the sale of their home,” Polisena said. “That doesn’t mean we are giving up on them.”

Darrell Moore, a state conservation engineer with the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, visited the neighborhood Thursday to assess the recent flooding.

He said engineers raised the road by 6 inches following the 2010 floods, but that clearly wasn’t enough.

“We made the road higher than the highest water had ever been recorded here,” Moore said. “What we managed to do is nowhere near what’s needed.”

Moore explained that, without a floodplain, the rising water has nowhere to go other than into the neighborhood.

“We need to take those properties back and revert them back to nature and make them what they were before they were built on,” he explained.

Campbell said he was actually in the process of selling their home before the storm moved through and flooded their basement.

“I honestly believe this could have been prevented,” Campbell said. “Their solution was to raise the road by 6 feet and as you can see, it did nothing.”

Polisena said residents whose properties were damaged by the flooding should reach out to the town for assistance by emailing EMA@JohnstonPD.com.

It’s unclear at this time whether the federal government will once again offer the homeowners a buyout.