SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Smithfield community will gather Tuesday afternoon to honor the life of a high school music and theater teacher.

Katherine Young has been remembered as an educator who always welcomed her students with open arms, showing compassion and empathy.

A vigil for Young will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Deerfield Park.

The trail between the park and the high school has been cleared by the Department of Recreation for the vigil, according to the school district. The plowed pathway begins at the roadway at Deerfield and ends at the sidewalk closest to the school gym.

Smithfield’s Emergency Management Agency said it will set up lights along the pathway for the event.

If there is heavy rain, the district said the community can congregate in the cafeteria.

The school’s faculty put together a “brief visual tribute” to Young that will be shown in the auditorium.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Young’s family.