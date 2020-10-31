Vehicle crashes through business’s fence for 2nd time in 2 weeks

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — For the second time in as many weeks, a vehicle came crashing through the fence of a Johnston business.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, surveillance video at East Coast Masonry and Restoration Inc. captured a vehicle going through the intersection of Atwood and Greenville Avenues, speeding into the parking lot, then hitting a fence and a Jeep.

Just two weeks ago, a similar incident happened when surveillance video recorded a vehicle jumping over the curb and barreling through the gate before crashing into material in the yard.

Employees tell 12 News they were able to track down the driver in Saturday’s crash, but at last check, the driver in the previous crash had still not been found.