SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Greenville Water District lifted water restrictions Sunday morning, according to a post on Smithfield’s Facebook page.

In the post, the town said residents could resume normal water usage patterns at 10 a.m. Sunday. They also said there will be a round of water testing throughout the distribution system and the precautionary boil water order will be lifted if that testing is successful.

The town also said that the voluntary odd-even watering schedule for the Greenville Water District is now mandatory.