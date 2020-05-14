Urn containing ashes of Tennessee man found in North Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — An urn was found abandoned off Manchester Farm Road in North Providence that had the remains of a Tennessee man.

North Providence Police Chief Arthur Martins said Thursday the remains have been identified but the man’s name is not being released at this time.

Police were able to confirm the man died in Tennessee, according to Martins.

The urn was tracked to a relative who used to live in North Providence but now lives out of state, Martins said. A call was placed to notify the relative but police are waiting to hear back.

Police have the urn in their possession and say they hope to return it to the family.