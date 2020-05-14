Live Now
CBS News Coverage: Dr. Rick Bright, federal immunologist ousted during COVID-19 response, testifies before Congress

Urn containing ashes of Tennessee man found in North Providence

Northwest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — An urn was found abandoned off Manchester Farm Road in North Providence that had the remains of a Tennessee man.

North Providence Police Chief Arthur Martins said Thursday the remains have been identified but the man’s name is not being released at this time.

Police were able to confirm the man died in Tennessee, according to Martins.

The urn was tracked to a relative who used to live in North Providence but now lives out of state, Martins said. A call was placed to notify the relative but police are waiting to hear back.

Police have the urn in their possession and say they hope to return it to the family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com