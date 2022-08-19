BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — The cause of a brush fire that burned roughly 8 acres of land Thursday in Burrillville was caused by an unattended campfire in the woods, according to Fire Chief Michael Gingell.

Firefighters from at least nine communities rushed to the Spring Lake Fishing Area off Black Hut Road after a forest ranger in Mendon spotted smoke from a nearby fire tower, Gingell said.

Rhode Island is in the midst of extreme drought conditions, which Gingell believes allowed the fire to spread quickly. He added that the town has recently responded to a number of brush fires caused by unattended campfires.

No injuries were reported and no property was damaged, though Gingell said it could take days to put out all of the hot spots.

No charges or arrests have been made at this time.