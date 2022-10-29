BURRILLVILLE (WPRI) — Two people were displaced after a fire in Burrillville Saturday morning.

According Deputy Fire Chief Marcel Fontenault, sometime before 8 a.m., crews were called for a fire at a home on Central Street.

When they arrived, they found fire that had spread from the outside of the home, to the inside through a sliding door.

There were four people and some pets inside at the time, but they were able to get out safely.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fontenault said that two of the rooms inside were damaged by fire, but the home is not a complete loss.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults who lived there.