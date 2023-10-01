WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men staying at a homeless encampment in Woonsocket are facing gun and drug charges, according to police.

Richard Bittner, 30, and Junior Martinez, 53, were taken into custody Friday after officers found a loaded 9mm ghost gun and a Glock 9mm magazine, a loaded Colt 38 special revolver, bags of crack cocaine and other drug trafficking paraphernalia, knives, and a large amount of cash.

The men were staying at the homeless encampment under the Hamlet Bridge.

Both men were charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, conspiracy, carrying without a license or permit to carry a concealed pistol or revolver (ghost gun), possession of prohibited large-capacity feeding devices, and possession of a firearm while delivering or manufacturing.

Martinez was also charged with possession of firearm of person convicted of a violent crime.

Police said both men had previous narcotics charges.