Two men arrested after disturbance outside of Gov. McKee’s home

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two men are in custody following a disturbance outside of Gov. Dan McKee’s home Friday night.

According to the Rhode Island State Police, they were called to Gov. Dan McKee’s home just before 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.

As a result of the incident, two men were arrested.

Joshua Joseph, 38, of Woonsocket and Tyler Bonin, 32, of East Providence were both charged with disorderly conduct, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Both suspects were taken to the Rhode Island State Police Headquarters where they were being held pending an arraignment.

In a statement to 12 News, a spokesperson for Gov. McKee said “We are deferring to the Rhode Island State Police for any comment on the situation outside the Governor’s home last night.”

No other information about the disturbance is available at this time.