Trucking company owners admit to falsifying safety records

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A pair of trucking company owners will pay a fine and were sentenced to probation Monday for telling their drivers to falsify safety records and claim their trucks were safer than they actually were.

Leslie Cucino, 54, and Robert Cucino, Jr., 49, of Foster, owned CDE Corporation and Winsor Hill Hauling and Recycling Corporation before both companies closed, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman. They admitted in court to directing truck drivers not to report safety defects on Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIRs), federally mandated daily reports that police or inspectors can demand to view.

The companies’ trucks regularly hauled waste and scrap metal. When state police in Rhode Island and Massachusetts pulled over the trucks and noted defects—even issues like faulty brakes—the drivers’ reports had said otherwise.

Both Cucinos pleaded guilty to charges of failure to comply with U.S. Department of Transportation regulations. A judge sentenced each of them to 12 months probation, and each must pay a fine of $1,250.