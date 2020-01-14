Truck drives into Scituate pool; police warn, don’t drink and ‘dive’

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a 22-year-old Foster man who was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that crashed into an in-ground swimming pool early Monday morning, later finding his blood-alcohol content to be as high as .125.

Scituate officers were called to a home on Central Pike about 1:30 a.m. Monday, finding a black pickup truck that had backed up onto a grassy area then turned and driven onto the pool cover. As the truck listed to the driver’s side, they found Nicolai R. Bautista in the driver’s seat with the engine still running.

He’d been flooring the gas to try and back the truck out of the pool, according to Scituate Chief Donald Delaere, and the rubber of one of the tires was ripped apart, with the wheel wearing a groove through poolside tiles.

Officers ordered Bautista to get out of the truck and as soon as he was on solid ground, he was stumbling and his speech was slurred. They led him to an ambulance nearby to get checked out, and he wasn’t hurt.

He admitted, officers said, to having consumed “two inches” of whiskey and smoking marijuana. Bautista subsequently failed sobriety tests and was taken into custody. Tests back at the police station later showed a .125 and a .119 blood-alcohol content, compared to the legal limit of .08.

An industrial-sized crane had to be brought in to remove the truck from the pool.

“We here at the Scituate Police Department would like to send a friendly reminder to please not drink and d(r)ive,” Chief Delaere said in a news release Monday.

