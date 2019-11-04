Elections Coverage on WPRI.com

Trio caught on camera stealing paintball guns from Smithfield sports store

Northwest

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy of the Smithfield Police Department)

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a trio who was caught on camera stealing several paintball guns from a Smithfield store.

Police said three men were seen on surveillance video stealing five Tippman paintball guns from Dick’s Sporting Goods on Oct. 13.

The men are described as follows:

  • Suspect 1: African American male approximately 5’8″, 130 pounds, black afro-hair style
  • Suspect 2: Hispanic male approximately 5’7″, 140 pounds
  • Suspect 3: White male approximately 5’8″, 140 pounds, red/orange hair

The men drove off in a tan, older model Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. Police said there was no front license plate on the car.

Police mentioned several “drive-by paintball assaults” that have occurred in Providence over the past month, however, did not confirm if they are connected to the theft in Smithfield.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com