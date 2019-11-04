Trio caught on camera stealing paintball guns from Smithfield sports store

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a trio who was caught on camera stealing several paintball guns from a Smithfield store.

Police said three men were seen on surveillance video stealing five Tippman paintball guns from Dick’s Sporting Goods on Oct. 13.

The men are described as follows:

Suspect 1: African American male approximately 5’8″, 130 pounds, black afro-hair style

Suspect 2: Hispanic male approximately 5’7″, 140 pounds

Suspect 3: White male approximately 5’8″, 140 pounds, red/orange hair

The men drove off in a tan, older model Nissan Maxima with tinted windows. Police said there was no front license plate on the car.

Police mentioned several “drive-by paintball assaults” that have occurred in Providence over the past month, however, did not confirm if they are connected to the theft in Smithfield.