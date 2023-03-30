SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) plans to install a new traffic pattern Thursday on the the George Washington Highway (Route 116) Bridge.

One lane of travel will be open in each direction on the northern half of the bridge, which carries thousands of vehicles over I-295 every day, according to RIDOT.

The move will allow crews to make repairs and repave the south side of the bridge. RIDOT said it’s part of a $16.2 million rehabilitation project involving 10 bridges in the area.

The traffic pattern on the bridge is expected to be shifted twice more this year before construction wraps up in the fall.