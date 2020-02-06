Thursday’s weather conditions mild compared to past winters

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — This year’s winter has been mild so far and Thursday’s conditions are nothing compared to what it was like 42 years ago today.

The Blizzard of 1978. No one can forget it, and if you weren’t here for it you likely have heard about it.

Feb. 6 is the 42nd anniversary of the storm that dumped more than two feet of snow for more than 30 hours straight. It paralyzed the region for days.

Nearly 2,000 cars were stranded on major interstates, commuters literally stopped in their tracks, and ultimately 100 people died because of the storm.

More recently, the Blizzard of 2015 dumped about 19 inches at T.F. Green Airport over a two day period.

The January 2015 storm is considered in the top five in the state with winds howling at roughly 60 mph.

The February and March that followed proved to be some of the coldest on record.

This Thursday’s conditions are damp, but, with temperatures across the low 30s, we are expecting areas of icy travel.

Eyewitness News reporter Brandon Truitt joined us live from Breaking News One Thursday morning and saw some ice beginning to build up in Woonsocket.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. for inland areas.

