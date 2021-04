JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at Baffoni’s Poultry Farm in Johnston Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the farm on Greenville Avenue around 5 a.m.

The owner tells 12 News there were about 3,000 birds in the building that burned and they likely did not survive.

At this time there is no word what may have started the fire.