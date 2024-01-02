SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Katherine Young is being remembered as a passionate, empathetic and kind. Over the weekend, the Smithfield High School Music Booster Club announced that the beloved Smithfield High School teacher had died.

Club president Melissa Moroni said students would flock to the music and theater teacher’s classroom in times of need.

“She was the light of the room,” Moroni said. “She was the one that always had open arms and provided that support to our students whenever they needed it.”

According to Moroni, Young was directing the school’s spring musical. Students were scheduled to have their first table read on Tuesday.

“Instead, we will be having a meeting of them, so they can get together and try to share ideas that they have come up with to celebrate her life and her legacy here at Smithfield,” she said.

Students and staff also wore purple on Tuesday to honor Young.

Moroni said there’s been an overwhelming response to the booster club’s social media post announcing the teacher’s passing, with community members sharing memories of “Ms. Young” in the comments.

“Where she’s touched is overwhelming, so we’re not only a school in mourning, we’re a state in mourning,” Moroni added.

The Smithfield School Department’s Superintendent Dr. Dawn Bartz released a statement saying in part, “each year, alumni return to visit her and to assist with the remarkable annual theater performance. Katherine was not only a consummate professional, but she made theater and music fun, joyous, and accessible to all students.”

Counselors will be available at the school throughout the week for students and staff.

Bartz said the school department is working with Young’s family regarding her memorial.

According to the booster club, no official fundraisers or remembrances for Young have been announced to date. The booster club is urging the community to use caution when sharing posts.

Moroni has four children and said she’s seen first-hand the impact Young had on her students.

“The loss will be immeasurable,” Moroni said, “and we’ll be feeling it for quite a long time.”