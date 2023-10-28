SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was struck by a tractor towing a trailer at Seven Cedars Farm Haunted Hayride on Saturday night.

Smithfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Quattrini tells 12 News the teen has internal injuries with fractures to her lower extremities.

The victim was one of the actors at the farm. She reportedly got caught under the trailer and was struck by the back tires.

According to the Deputy Chief, the driver stopped immediately and needed the help of 20 to 30 people to pull the trailer off of the girl.

Smithfield Police and the Fire Prevention Division are actively investigating the incident.

The farm will be open on Sunday night for its last hayride but there will be no actors.