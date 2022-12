PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A suspect in a deadly shooting last year in Glocester appeared in court Monday.

The Providence Grand Jury handed up an indictment last week charging Ryan Gallagher with one count of second-degree murder.

Gallagher, 29, of Providence, is accused of shooting and killing Taylor Peterson back in June 2021, according to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office.

Gallagher was ordered held without bail and is due back in court later this month.