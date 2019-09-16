Suspect in Smithfield meat heist arrested

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have captured a suspect in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of meat from a Smithfield farm stand.

Smithfield police said officers arrested 36-year-old Andy Alicea in Providence Saturday, nearly three months after the break-in at the Blackbird Farm Stand on Douglas Pike. He was arraigned on a breaking-and-entering charge before a bail commissioner Sunday and ordered held at the ACI as a probation violator. Police said he was scheduled to appear in court Monday for a bail review.

Police claim Alicea was one of two suspects caught on surveillance video stealing meat from a freezer at the Blackbird Farm Stand on June 25. According to police, the two suspects also appeared to be talking on a cell phone with a third accomplice outside the building. Police said the suspects ended up taking more than $12,000 worth of frozen beef.

Smithfield police said Monday they were still looking for additional suspects, and ask anyone with information to call detectives at (401) 231-2500.