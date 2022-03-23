NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A North Providence man accused of stabbing another man to death last year faced a judge on Wednesday.

Mark Santilli, 60, pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge in the death of Torrezz Lumpkins, 29.

Courtesy: Thomas Lumpkin

According to police, Lumpkins was stabbed in the neck at a home on Smithfield Road and rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he later succumbed to the injury.

Santilli was initially charged with murder, but the charge was reduced following a grand jury decision. His defense attorney claims the stabbing was an act of self defense.

Prosecutors on Wednesday sought to keep the same bail conditions in place — $100,000 and home confinement — but Santilli’s defense attorney argued against that, citing his client’s age, lack of criminal history, and compliance with all bail conditions so far.

The judge denied the request to lift home confinement and set bail at $100,000 surety.

Santilli is due back in court May 23 for a pretrial hearing.