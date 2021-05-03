Suspect in deadly stabbing at Cumberland Farms to face a judge Monday

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The suspect in a deadly stabbing at a convenience store in the Centredale neighborhood of North Providence this past weekend is expected to face a judge Monday morning.

On Saturday afternoon, police said 27-year-old Christopher Carbajal stabbed a man multiple times inside a Cumberland Farms on Smith Street.

The victim, identified as 60-year-old Brian Cervini, later died at Rhode Island Hospital from his injuries.

Investigators are still looking into what sparked the violence inside the store and if the two men knew each other.

Quick thinking witnesses allowed this incident to end swiftly by following Carbajal after he fled the scene.

“I want to credit not only our officer, but the witnesses that directed our officers to where the suspect was located, so they were able to make a quick apprehension,” Chief Arthur Martins said.

Police said Carbajal was known to officers and occasionally resides in North Providence.

The first time he turns up in the court system is for vandalism in West Warwick in 2015.

Court records show he was arrested for assaulting a person over the age of 60 in 2015. Carbajal was also charged with felony assault and disorderly conduct in 2016, and faced those same charges plus a weapons violation last year.

He pleaded no contest to every charge over the years.

On Monday, Carbajal is facing his most egregious offense yet, including murder charges, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

He’s currently on probation for last year’s weapons violation.