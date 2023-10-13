JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have arrested the man accused of shooting a Johnston car dealership employee Wednesday evening.

Ramon Abreu, 44, of Providence, was taken into custody Friday morning and charged with two counts of felony assault with a dangerous weapon, using a firearm to commit a crime of violence, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a firearm without a permit.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between Abreu and two employees at City Limit Auto on Hartford Avenue, according to police.

Abreu left the dealership mid-argument and returned with a pistol, which police said he fired at each employee.

Police said one of the employees suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, while the other was not injured.