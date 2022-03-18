NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say they have arrested a man suspected of robbing a North Providence gas station while armed with a knife.

Milton Thomas, 52, has been charged with first-degree armed robbery.

Officers responded to the Speedway Gas Station on Mineral Spring Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The clerk told police Thomas waved a knife before demanding money from the cash register.

Video surveillance was used to identify Thomas as the suspect, police said.

Thomas was held overnight at police headquarters and is scheduled to appear in court Friday for arraignment.