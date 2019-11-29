Police nab 2 on drug charges after raiding North Providence apartment

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two North Providence residents are being held without bail after police found a cache of drugs inside their apartment Friday.

Adam Gallucci, 23, and Heather Marcotte, 22, were arrested after police seized 47 grams of cocaine, 9 pounds of marijuana and more than $8,000 in cash inside their residence on Adams Street.

Both faced a judge Friday on felony drug charges, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of 1-to-5 kilograms of marijuana and controlled substance conspiracy.

Judge Joseph Ippolito ordered the duo held without bail, adding that, because of the quantity of drugs seized, the court could assume that they planned to sell them.

“We can guess what you were going to do with it just based on the quantity alone,” Ippolito said in court.

Prior to his arrest, Gallucci was wanted on domestic violence charges, which he also faced on Friday. Police said Marcotte resisted arrest and was also charged with obstructing a police officer.

Both are due back in court for a bail hearing on Dec. 3.