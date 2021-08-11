State Police investigating fatal crash on I-295 in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I (WPRI) — A Smithfield man has died following a single-car crash late Tuesday night, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Troopers responded to reports of a crash south of Route 7 around 11:25 p.m.

An investigation revealed that David L. Houde Jr., 48, was traveling on I-295 in the high-speed lane when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a large rock in the median, state police said.

Houde was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

