JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A second-grade teacher at St. Rocco School is recovering after she was struck by a car Tuesday night in Johnston.

Police Chief Mark Viera told 12 News that around 6:40 p.m., a Nissan Rogue stopped to let Sister Daisy Kollamparampil cross Atwood Avenue in the crosswalk in front of St. Rocco Church.

At that time, a Dodge Durango struck the Nissan, pushing it into Kollamparampil.

She was rushed to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Dodge is now facing a few motor vehicle violations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.