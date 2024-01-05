NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The board of St. Mary’s Home for Children has appointed a new interim executive director for the residential psychiatric treatment center, just one day after a Providence Journal report revealed significant safety and management concerns raised by the Rhode Island Office of the Child Advocate (OCA).

Charles A. Montorio-Archer will succeed Carlene Casciano-McCann effective Jan. 8. Casciano-McCann has been the executive director at St. Mary’s since 2008.

OCA investigation

12 News has requested but not yet received a copy of the report that prompted the change in leadership, however, a representative for the OCA was able to confirm its report was the result of an eight-month investigation and included multiple recommendations to ensure the health and safety of the children in the care of St. Mary’s.

The agency further said it will work with the home and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) to strengthen services at the facility.

DCYF assessment

DCYF representative Kerri White told 12 News that its concerns over St. Mary’s date back to May 2023, when DCYF and St. Mary’s mutually agreed to freeze placements until the agency could conduct a complete assessment of the facility. DCYF lifted the restrictions in July 2023 after presenting St. Mary’s with recommendations for corrective action, and the facility remained on probation until Nov. 30, 2023, at which point the agency determined it would not allow any new placements into St. Mary’s until further notice.

An emergency meeting was then held on Dec. 6, 2023, with the St. Mary’s Board of Directors to discuss DCYF’s ongoing concerns.

St. Mary’s response

In a Jan. 3 email to the people of the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, which operates St. Mary’s, the facility’s board of directors explained it had met with DCYF in early December and received a copy of the OCA report on Dec. 21.

“As soon as the board learned that St. Mary’s needed to do better for Rhode Island’s children, we committed to working with our state partners to make significant changes in management, child safety procedures and protocols, and staff recruitment and training,” Bishop W. Nicholas Knisely said in the email.