Some, but not all stolen chalices recovered; thief remains on the run

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have found three of four chalices stolen from St. Rocco’s church earlier this week, according to police.

David Ferrara, 63, is accused of stealing the chalices Tuesday afternoon.

Surveillance footage shows Ferrara walking into the church and walking out with several plastic bags, supposedly carrying the stolen chalices.

Police said Ferrara tried to get into various locked doors at Saint Rocco’s, before entering a private room used by church personnel.

Father Angelo Carusi said the chalices were locked away in that room, however, he believes Ferrara found the key. He tells Eyewitness News he has not received the three recovered chalices from police yet.

Police are still looking for Ferrara, who remains on the run, and the fourth chalice that was stolen from the church.

Anyone who knows of Ferrara’s whereabouts is urged to contact Johnston Police Detective Michael Edwards at 401-757-3176 or Detective Thomas Dwyer at 401-757-3158.