Smithfield woman dies after being hit by car while walking her dog

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A 70-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning while walking her dog in Smithfield, according to the Smithfield Police Department.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Dean Avenue and Brook Street.

Police said a 34-year-old Smithfield woman was driving down Dean Avenue when she hit the woman, who was crossing the street.

The driver stopped after hitting the woman and immediately called 911. She is cooperating with investigators.

The victim, who is also a Smithfield resident, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

