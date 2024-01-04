SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Smithfield woman was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly drove drunk with five children in her vehicle.

Smithfield police said they took 38-year-old Allison Walsh into custody after a three-car crash on Pleasant View Avenue.

Five juvenile passengers from Walsh’s vehicle were brought to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for evaluation and treatment, according to police. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

The drivers and passengers from the other two vehicles were not hurt, police said.

Walsh faces the following charges:

Driving under the influence of liquor or drugs (first offense, 0.15 BAC or greater)

Driving under the influence of liquor or drugs with child passenger under 13

Driving with a suspended license

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance

Operating left of center

Laned roadway violation

Police said the crash remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed.